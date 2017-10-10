Donald Trump outlines tough immigration measures

-
Donald Trump sends immigration plan to Congress, quiet on H1-B visas Donald Trump to consider ending DACA Trump ends 'Dreamer' immigration programme, 800,000 face unsure future Trump administration sends immigration policy wish list to Congress Donald Trump seriously considering ending DACA, with six-month delay
The plan, which was delivered to leaders in Congress on Sunday night, drew a swift rebuke from Democrats, who are seeking a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that Trump ended last month.
“The administration can’t be serious about compromise or helping the Dreamers if they begin with a list that is anathema to the Dreamers, to the immigrant community and to the vast majority of Americans,” said House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
“The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations. If the president was serious about protecting the Dreamers, his staff has not made a good faith effort to do so,” they said in a statement.
The Trump administration wants the wish list to guide immigration reform in Congress and accompany a bill to replace DACA, the Obama-era programme that protected nearly 800,000 “Dreamers” from deportation and allowed them to secure work permits.
