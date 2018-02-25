Donald Trump plans capital military parade if cost reasonable

President said he plans to have a military parade through Washington including flyovers by warplanes if it can be done at a “reasonable” cost. Trump said in an interview Saturday with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro that the parade would probably be on Veteran’s Day and take a route along Pennsylvania Avenue, a main thoroughfare that runs between the White House and the US Capitol building. “A lot of it would be flyovers,” Trump said. “I think it’s great for spirit.” Trump was impressed by the military display of armaments when he attended France’s parade last year and asked the Pentagon to come up with a plan for a military parade in the US. White House Budget Director has estimated earlier this month that such a parade would cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Though troops participate in the presidential inaugural parade and other processions in the US, the country doesn’t typically have the parades of armaments more typical in countries such as France, Russia, China and North Korea. The last military parade in Washington was in 1991, after the US victory in the