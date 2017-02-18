TRENDING ON BS
Donald Trump's tiff with media continues, calls it the 'enemy'on Twitter
Business Standard

Donald Trump praises Nikki Haley, says she is doing an 'awfully' good job

Haley is the first-ever Indian-American to be appointed to a Cabinet-level position

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley. (File Photo: Reuters)

President Donald Trump has lauded Indian-American Nikki Haley, saying she is doing an "awfully" good job as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley, 45, is the first-ever Indian-American to be appointed to a Cabinet-level position in any presidential administration.

"I want to thank your former governor, Nikki Haley, who is doing an awfully good job for us," he said, amidst applause in South Carolina.

"She's representing America very well as our ambassador to the UN. She is doing a spectacular job. It's early, but she has just been really great," Trump said in his first-ever public praise of the diplomatic work of the Indian-American politician.

Haley, the two-term former Governor of South Carolina, has been on her new job for a few weeks.

