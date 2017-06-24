Donald Trump reaches out to lawmakers on health care

Trump's role is expected to become more pronounced in coming days as the vote nears

President made calls to fellow Republicans in the on Friday to mobilise support for their party’s health care overhaul while acknowledging the legislation is on a “very, very narrow path” to passage.



Five Republican senators have announced they will not support the bill, which is designed to repeal and replace Obamacare, in its current form.



officials said on Friday that Trump has been in touch with Senate Majority Leader and made calls on Thursday and Friday to other lawmakers.



Trump’s role is expected to become more pronounced in coming days as the vote nears. Senate Republican leaders may rely on the deal-making former businessman to lean on conservative senators who are balking at the bill.



“We’re pleasantly surprised with a lot of the support that’s already come out and I think we’ll continue to work through (it,) in particular the four individuals who have expressed some ideas and concerns,” spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing.



With all Democrats expected to oppose the measure, the Republicans can afford to lose the support of only two of their 52 members if they want to pass the legislation.



After Spicer spoke, Republican Senator Dean Heller became the fifth Republican opponent on Friday, saying he would not support the bill in its current form.



“This bill that’s currently in front of the United States Senate is not the answer,” Heller, a moderate who is up for re-election in 2018, said at a news conference in Las Vegas.





Jeff Mason & Yasmeen Abutaleb