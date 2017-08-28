Donald Trump repeats making Mexico pay for wall as he seeks funding

President on Sunday renewed his pledge to make pay for the construction of a border wall between the and Mexico, days after threatening to trigger a government shutdown if congressional don't include funding as they tackle a spending bill due September 30.

"With being one of the highest crime nations in the world, we must have THE WALL," tweeted, adding that, " will pay for it through reimbursement/other."

The president did not elaborate on how would cover the cost. The previously has suggested that one possibility is a 20 per cent on from

In a subsequent Twitter post, also said both and were being "very difficult" in talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he called the "worst trade deal ever made," and said the might have to simply terminate it.

Mexico's foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, said August 23 that talks are continuing and if really wanted to break up the pact, he would have done so already.

The posts were part of a series of early-morning tweets that also praised the disaster response to Hurricane Harvey, promoted a book by a controversial sheriff in Wisconsin and plugged his own upcoming visit to Missouri and a trip he said he wants to make to Texas to view areas affected by the hurricane.

has asked for $1.6 billion to begin border wall construction, but not all congressional agree about the merits of a fight to spend potentially billions more on a border barrier as they seek to pay for cuts. At a rally last week in Phoenix, told supporters, "If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," and that "one way or the other, we're going to get that wall."

One leading House conservative said Friday that he could support a short-term bill to fund the government after September 30 and delay the fight over wall funding until December.

"I'm willing to do it whenever it makes sense," said Representative Jim Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also has suggested a better time for a stand would be when the House and Senate negotiate final fiscal 2018 spending bills later in the year.

Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he was confident Congress would meet Trump's budget request. He wouldn't speculate on whether the president would veto a measure without it.

Asked about paying for the wall, Bossert said the initial focus is on getting an appropriation to build the barrier.

"As we work with the Mexicans in other policies and trade policies and such, we'll determine ways for to make that right," he said.

Trump, a week into his presidency, indicated to Mexico's president that he understood the Mexican government would not outright pay the to build a border wall. But he implored him to stop saying so publicly, according to transcripts of the January 27 call obtained by the Washington Post.

The president said that "we are both in a little bit of a political bind" but that he knew the funding would work out "somehow" and "come out in the wash." At the same time, according to the report, he said that "if you are going to say that is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that."

Pena Nieto's press office didn't immediately comment on Trump's tweets.