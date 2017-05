Donald Trump rows shadow 'toughest G7 in years'

leaders held annual summit talks on Friday with divisions on trade and climate change, and fresh friction surrounding Donald Trump, threatening to undermine a show of unity against jihadist terrorism.



"There is no doubt that this will be the most challenging summit in years," European Union president predicted, setting the tone for the two-day meet in Sicily's ancient hilltop resort of

The meeting comes days after several children were among 22 people killed in a concert bomb attack in Manchester, north-west England.British Prime Minister was to lead a discussion on terrorism and issue a call for countries to put more pressure on internet companies to ensure extremist content is quickly taken offline and notified to authorities.With the Islamic State group on the retreat in and Syria, "the fight is moving from the battlefield to the internet", May would tell her colleagues, aides said, before flying home early to oversee the ongoing "critical" security situation in Britain.US officials acknowledged they were expecting a difficult discussion on trade after reports that Trump had described the Germans as "bad, very bad" and vowed to stop them selling millions of cars in the United States, during a meeting with senior EU officials in Brussels yesterday.Both US and EU officials confirmed the outspoken president had raised the auto trade issue but sought to play down the language used, as Trump shared friendly words with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders heading into the gathering.White House economic advisor said that trade would be a "big topic" overall after Trump rode to power on an "America First" platform of protectionism."We are going to continue to fight for what we believe is right, which is free, open and fair trade, which the president has been very clear on what that means," Cohn said. "We will have a very robust discussion on trade."With May and Trump among four new faces in the club of the world's major democracies, the gathering in Italy was billed as a key test of how serious the new US administration is about implementing its radical policy agenda, particularly on climate change.Senior officials are preparing to work overtime in a bid to bridge what appear to be irreconcilable differences over Trump's declared intention of ditching the US commitment to the landmark Paris accord on curbing carbon emissions.Officials acknowledge the summit is effectively about damage limitation against a backdrop of fears among US partners that the Trump presidency could undermine the order in place since World War II.For Trump, the talks will be the final leg of his first presidential foray overseas.The gruelling week-long trip briefly diverted attention from domestic concerns focused on alleged campaign collusion with Russia.But that issue reared up again overnight as it emerged the FBI is examining his son-in-law Jared Kushner's contacts with the Russian ambassador in connection with the probe of alleged interference in the election campaign by Moscow.US officials had hoped the globe-trotting trip would enable Trump to position himself as a more statesmanlike figure and he enjoyed largely positive coverage on his stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories, and at the Vatican.But some of that has been undone by now-viral images of the billionaire tycoon shoving his way past other leaders at a NATO summit in Brussels yesterday, and by his reported comments on Germany.