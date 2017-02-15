TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Malaysia: Hunt on for female assassins who killed King Jong-Un's brother

China has used strategic misinformation for a long time: White House
Business Standard

Donald Trump's break with two-state solution makes no sense: Palestinians

Successive Republican & Democrat govts have so far been backing a two-state solution in the region

AFP | PTI  |  Ramallah 

Israel, Palestine
A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank on December 22, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump's break with decades of support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is irresponsible and does not advance peace, a senior Palestinian said on Wednesday.

"This does not make sense," Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi told AFP.

"This is not a responsible policy and it does not serve the cause of peace. They cannot just say that without an alternative," she added.

On Tuesday, a senior White House official said the United States would no longer seek to dictate the terms of any eventual peace settlement by insisting on a Palestinian state alongside Israel but would support whatever the two sides agree to together.

The comments came on the eve of White House talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Peace is the goal, whether that comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want, or something else if that's what the parties want."

For the better part of half a century, successive US governments -- both Republican and Democrat -- have backed a two-state solution.

Trump has yet to speak directly to the Palestinian leadership since taking office last month.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Donald Trump's break with two-state solution makes no sense: Palestinians

Successive Republican & Democrat govts have so far been backing a two-state solution in the region

Successive Republican & Democrat govts have so far been backing a two-state solution in the region
US President Donald Trump's break with decades of support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is irresponsible and does not advance peace, a senior Palestinian said on Wednesday.

"This does not make sense," Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi told AFP.

"This is not a responsible policy and it does not serve the cause of peace. They cannot just say that without an alternative," she added.

On Tuesday, a senior White House official said the United States would no longer seek to dictate the terms of any eventual peace settlement by insisting on a Palestinian state alongside Israel but would support whatever the two sides agree to together.

The comments came on the eve of White House talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Peace is the goal, whether that comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want, or something else if that's what the parties want."

For the better part of half a century, successive US governments -- both Republican and Democrat -- have backed a two-state solution.

Trump has yet to speak directly to the Palestinian leadership since taking office last month.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Donald Trump's break with two-state solution makes no sense: Palestinians

Successive Republican & Democrat govts have so far been backing a two-state solution in the region

US President Donald Trump's break with decades of support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is irresponsible and does not advance peace, a senior Palestinian said on Wednesday.

"This does not make sense," Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi told AFP.

"This is not a responsible policy and it does not serve the cause of peace. They cannot just say that without an alternative," she added.

On Tuesday, a senior White House official said the United States would no longer seek to dictate the terms of any eventual peace settlement by insisting on a Palestinian state alongside Israel but would support whatever the two sides agree to together.

The comments came on the eve of White House talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Peace is the goal, whether that comes in the form of a two-state solution if that's what the parties want, or something else if that's what the parties want."

For the better part of half a century, successive US governments -- both Republican and Democrat -- have backed a two-state solution.

Trump has yet to speak directly to the Palestinian leadership since taking office last month.

image
Business Standard
177 22