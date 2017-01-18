Donald Trump's childhood home up for auction for 2nd time in three months

The first property ever connected to President-elect has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.



Trump's earliest childhood is up for for the second time in three months, with written bids due this afternoon.



Paramount Realty USA offered the 1940 house in a leafy part of Queens to bidders last fall, but that was cancelled amid a burst of last-minute interest. City records show an investor ultimately bought the for nearly $1.4 million last month.



Paramount principal Misha Haghani says "there's no doubt it's more valuable" than it was when first offered, before the Republican's election win.



Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4.



His representatives haven't immediately responded to inquiries today about the sale.

AP | PTI