TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Barack Obama commutes WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning's sentence
Business Standard

Donald Trump's childhood home up for auction for 2nd time in three months

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4

AP | PTI  |  New York 

US President-elect Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump

The first property ever connected to President-elect Donald Trump has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.

Trump's earliest childhood home is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due this afternoon.



Paramount Realty USA offered the 1940 Tudor-style house in a leafy part of Queens to bidders last fall, but that auction was cancelled amid a burst of last-minute interest. City records show an investor ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.

Paramount principal Misha Haghani says "there's no doubt it's more valuable" than it was when first offered, before the Republican's election win.

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4.

His representatives haven't immediately responded to inquiries today about the sale.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Donald Trump's childhood home up for auction for 2nd time in three months

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4 The first property ever connected to President-elect Donald Trump has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.

Trump's earliest childhood home is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due this afternoon.

Paramount Realty USA offered the 1940 Tudor-style house in a leafy part of Queens to bidders last fall, but that auction was cancelled amid a burst of last-minute interest. City records show an investor ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.

Paramount principal Misha Haghani says "there's no doubt it's more valuable" than it was when first offered, before the Republican's election win.

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4.

His representatives haven't immediately responded to inquiries today about the sale. image
Business Standard
177 22

Donald Trump's childhood home up for auction for 2nd time in three months

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4

The first property ever connected to President-elect Donald Trump has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.

Trump's earliest childhood home is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due this afternoon.

Paramount Realty USA offered the 1940 Tudor-style house in a leafy part of Queens to bidders last fall, but that auction was cancelled amid a burst of last-minute interest. City records show an investor ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.

Paramount principal Misha Haghani says "there's no doubt it's more valuable" than it was when first offered, before the Republican's election win.

Trump's father built the home. The president-elect lived there until he was about 4.

His representatives haven't immediately responded to inquiries today about the sale.

image
Business Standard
177 22