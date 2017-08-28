Donald Trump's cyber security advisors resign en masse

Seven members of Donald Trump’s team, including an Indian-origin data scientist, have resigned, accusing the US president of ignoring the pressing national security matters. In a group resignation letter, the members of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), cited both specific shortfalls in the administration’s approach to cyber security, and broader concerns that have undermined the “moral infrastructure” of the US, Fortune reported.

They also cited his failure “to denounce and violence of hate groups” when asked about the “horrific violence in Charlottesville” as one of the reasons why they left.