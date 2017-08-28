JUST IN
Gary Cohn drafts resignation, later changes his mind
Business Standard

Donald Trump's cyber security advisors resign en masse

They cited specific shortfalls in the administration's approach to cyber security & broader concerns

Reuters 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters

Seven members of Donald Trump’s cyber security team, including an Indian-origin data scientist, have resigned, accusing the US president of ignoring the pressing national security matters. In a group resignation letter, the members of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), cited both specific shortfalls in the administration’s approach to cyber security, and broader concerns that have undermined the “moral infrastructure” of the US, Fortune reported. 

They also cited his failure “to denounce intolerance and violence of hate groups” when asked about the “horrific violence in Charlottesville” as one of the reasons why they left.

