Donald Trump's deals: Prez says US open to North Korea talks at right time

President Donald said the US was open to joining discussions with and at “the appropriate time,” and that he would be willing to speak directly with Kim Jong Un under the right conditions.



“Right now, they’re talking Olympics. It’s a start. It’s a big start,” said at a news conference at Camp David about talks expected Tuesday between and It would be “great for humanity” if something beyond cooperation in next month’s Winter Olympic Games resulted, he said. When asked whether he would be open to talking with the North Korean leader, whom he has dismissed in Twitter messages and in a United Nations speech as “Rocket Man,” said, “Sure, I always believe in talking,” adding that “he knows I’m not messing around, not even a little bit.” Trump’s openness to talks recalled his more accommodating approach during the 2016 campaign, when he said he could negotiate with Kim over a hamburger. More recently, he had dismissed diplomatic efforts, even publicly chiding US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in October for “wasting his time” by pursing them. In August, vowed to unleash “fire and fury” if threatened the US and on Tuesday warned Kim on Twitter that his nuclear button was “much bigger and more powerful.” argued Saturday that talks wouldn’t be possible without his tough rhetoric.



“These are constructive comments by the president,” said Nicholas Burns, a former undersecretary of state under President George W Bush who’s now a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School.“It is essential that we remain united with Seoul and not permit Kim Jong Un to divide us.” and remain technically at war more than six decades after open hostilities ceased, with more than 30,000 American troops and the US nuclear umbrella pledged to Seoul’s defense. Kim’s offer of reconciliation could strain that alliance by drawing South Korean President Moon Jae-in away from the US bottom line.Moon campaigned on greater engagement with and has since his May election affirmed his commitment to reunification through dialogue.He quickly accepted Kim’s New Year’s Day offer of talks, even though the North Korean leader also pledged to increase weapons production.The administration had said that Kim must at least pause his nuclear weapons program before talks would be considered.A commentary Sunday published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang described improved ties with Seoul as a “crucial matter,” departing from its usually dismissive tone toward the South. The commentary warned that “depending on foreign powers” risked complicating talks.Still, both the US and want no disruptions during the Olympics in Pyeongchang, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.At Moon’s request, delayed annual joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises -- long a source of consternation to the North -- until after the Paralympic Games conclude on March 18.“The only thing they’re talking about in this discussion coming up, according to the South Koreans, who will be engaged in directing that, is the Olympics,” U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters Friday. “There’s nothing where they can drive a wedge at all.”North Korean Olympic representative Chang Ung was expected to meet Olympic Committee officials in Switzerland this week to discuss his country’s participation in the event, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported, citing unidentified people. Chang told reporters Saturday at Beijing Capital Airport that a pair of North Korean figure skaters were likely to compete, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- another key player in the U.S.-led pressure campaign against Kim -- also expressed caution about the detente in an interview broadcast Sunday by Japan’s NHK network.“ has shown willingness to cooperate on the Pyeongchang Olympics. I evaluate this change highly,” Abe said, adding that the regime must “abandon its nuclear weapons and missiles” program. “Talks for the sake of talks are meaningless.”