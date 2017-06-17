Donald Trump's latest financial report discloses he owes lenders $315 mn

US President has reported hundreds of millions of dollars in in a financial disclosure form, the media reported.

The numbers were reported in a 98-page disclosure form signed by Trump this week and made public by the Office of Government Ethics late Friday. The report covers January 2016 through April 15, 2017, reports CNN.

Trump reported $37.2 million in in the past year from Mar-a-Lago, the private Florida resort where the President hosted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The club has doubled its membership fee in the past year.

The Mar-a-Lago figure was $7.4 million higher than on his previous financial disclosure filing, in May 2016.

At his golf courses alone, Trump reported $288 million in which includes $19.8 million from his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has spent some weekends as President.

He also reported $19.7 million in through mid-April at his luxury Washington hotel that opened last September, reports CNN.

Up to $7 million was reported in book royalties, including $1 million to $5 million from his book "Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America".

Nearly $11 million came from the and an $84,000 pension from the Screen Actors Guild.

Trump brought in approximately $600 million to $650 million in and

However, the documents have it impossible to calculate precise totals, according to the Office of Government Ethics.

Earlier this year, Trump had said that he sold all his stock holdings in June 2016 to avoid conflicts of interest and the form released on Friday appeared to confirm it.

Overall, Trump reported liabilities of at least $311 million in mortgages and loans.

Trump last released information about his in May 2016, as a candidate. It showed Trump was worth at least $1 billion.