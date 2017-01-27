Donald Trump's Mexico tantrum

Trump on Thursday raised the specter of a trade war with America's third-largest partner, Mexico

Less than a week into the job, US President Trump on Thursday raised the specter of a trade war with America’s third-largest partner, Mexico, as the warned that the United States could impose a 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports.



This absurd threat, issued as a proposal to cover the cost of a border wall, came just hours after President Enrique Peña Nieto of canceled a visit to the United States. The visit was supposed to improve the relationship between the two countries, deeply strained by Trump’s relentless scapegoating of Mexicans during his presidential campaign. But Peña Nieto decided he’d heard enough after Trump issued executive orders on Wednesday to begin rounding up unauthorized immigrants and building his border wall.



The tariff tantrum was the latest in a head-spinning torrent of lies, dangerous policy ideas and threats from the since Trump was sworn in last Friday. They have underscored just how impulsive and apparently ignorant the new occupant of the Oval Office is of international economic and security relationships that serve American interests. His advisers appear unwilling to rein in his impulses or, as in the case of the tariff, hapless as they struggle to tamp them down.



It’s hard to tell whether the animus Trump has conveyed toward immigrants, particularly Mexicans, is deeply felt, or if he simply came to recognize how powerfully it would appeal to voters disaffected by an uneven economic recovery and the nation’s demographic changes.



But allowing this view to drive trade and foreign policy toward could have disastrous consequences for workers and consumers in both countries, given how tightly intertwined the two economies have become since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect in 1994.



Nafta eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers among Canada, and the United States, creating a continent-size market. The agreement led to production chains for cars, planes and other items that straddle borders and provide millions of jobs. Work that requires cheaper labor typically occurs in Mexico, where earnings are lower, while design, engineering and advanced manufacturing tends to take place in Canada and the United States.



Imposing a tariff on would mean pulling out of Nafta, a move that would severely disrupt the flow of parts and goods across North America and stall production in factories in the United States and Canada. It also could lead to shortages of fresh vegetables and fruits in American grocery stores and drive up the cost of many other consumer goods from Mexico. Mexico’s economy, which is hugely dependent on American trade, would be devastated. But American businesses and workers would stand to suffer immediate harm as well. would retaliate with tariffs of its own. And no matter how Congress tried to structure the tariff, which would require legislation, it would probably still violate World Trade Organization rules.



Trump has pointed to America’s trade deficit with as a sign that the United States is being swindled. Trade with — to the United States totaled $296 billion in 2015 — benefits America by lowering the cost and increasing the availability of goods, like avocados and mangoes in winter. While the trade deficit with has resulted in job losses in some industries (possibly about 700,000 jobs in the first 16 years), a 2014 study estimates that 1.9 million American jobs depend on to Mexico. And trade, by raising wages and the standard of living in Mexico, is a big reason that illegal immigration from has dropped steadily over the years.



Sending the Mexican economy into a tailspin is the surest way to reverse that trend, which historically has been driven by market forces, and has never been deterred much by fences or walls. Besides, a on Mexican would be paid by American consumers and businesses that buy those goods. Americans would pay for the wall, not Mexicans.





