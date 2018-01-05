Donald Trump's pressure on Pakistan may push it closer to China: Report

Trump's January 1 Twitter
attack against Pakistan
where he accused it of providing safe havens to terrorists appears to be helping boost already close ties between Pakistan
and China, a report in the state-run Global Times
said.
It attributed Islamabad's decision to allow Chinese currency in bilateral trade and financing transactions as China
has stepped up its investments
in the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Significantly, the report quoted a Washington
Times report that China
is in talks with Pakistan
to build its second overseas military base as part of a push for greater maritime capabilities along strategic sea routes.
The facility could be built at Jiwani, a port near Iran's Chabahar
close to the border in the Gulf of Oman, and is located a short distance from Gwadar in Balochistan
province which is currently being developed by China
to gain entry into the warm waters of the Arabian Sea
opposite the Mumbai
coast.
Observers say Jiwani could be a pressure tactic by Pakistan
as China
is already developing Gwadar where earlier reports said Beijing
plans to station its marines.
While the official Chinese media said Trump piling pressure on Pakistan
may push it closer to Beijing, analysts here point to already existing close ties between the two countries.
He said the timing may be significant.
"This is more of a political statement in response to pressure from the US, telling the US that Pakistan
has a great relationship with China
and that Pakistan
would become even closer with China," Dong told the Global Times.
On China
establishing a military base at Jiwani, Lin Minwang, a professor
at Fudan University's Centre for South Asian Studies said "both Beijing
and Islamabad
have the ability to build a joint naval and air facility in Pakistan, but it is unnecessary at this time".
But he said it could be a backup plan in response to the Indo-Pacific
strategy of the US and its allies.
Lin believes if the US and its allies push their Indo- Pacific strategy to the extreme, China
will surely carry out a plan with Pakistan
to ensure the security of sea routes.
China
officially states that it is only a logistics base to service its naval personnel deployed for anti-piracy operations.
