TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » US Elections » News

Italian embassy to reopen in Libya after two years of shutdown
Business Standard

Donald Trump's son-in-law to be named senior advisor to president

Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws

ANI  |  New York 

US President-elect Donald Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be appointed as the senior advisor to president, according to a senior transition team official.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company's potential conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House, reports the CNN.

The Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife, will not be running his company.

Kushner is related to the President-elect by marriage, but a 1967 law specifies "son-in-law" as a type of relative covered by the regulations.

Also, Kushner, who owns his own real estate development firm, has continued to chase deals that raise questions about conflicts of interest.

He met with a powerful Chinese business magnate in the week after Trump's election as he sought to finalise a deal for the purchase of one of his most prized properties on Fifth Avenue, the New York Times reported, raising ethical questions.

Also, Kushner has become a key advisor and power broker to the president-elect during the transition, serving as a point of contact for powerful business interests, foreign governments and other powerful figures.

The 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist played a key part in his father-in-law's presidential campaign and his new position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Donald Trump's son-in-law to be named senior advisor to president

Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws

Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws
US President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be appointed as the senior advisor to president, according to a senior transition team official.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company's potential conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House, reports the CNN.

The Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife, will not be running his company.

Kushner is related to the President-elect by marriage, but a 1967 law specifies "son-in-law" as a type of relative covered by the regulations.

Also, Kushner, who owns his own real estate development firm, has continued to chase deals that raise questions about conflicts of interest.

He met with a powerful Chinese business magnate in the week after Trump's election as he sought to finalise a deal for the purchase of one of his most prized properties on Fifth Avenue, the New York Times reported, raising ethical questions.

Also, Kushner has become a key advisor and power broker to the president-elect during the transition, serving as a point of contact for powerful business interests, foreign governments and other powerful figures.

The 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist played a key part in his father-in-law's presidential campaign and his new position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Donald Trump's son-in-law to be named senior advisor to president

Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws

US President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be appointed as the senior advisor to president, according to a senior transition team official.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company's potential conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House, reports the CNN.

The Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife, will not be running his company.

Kushner is related to the President-elect by marriage, but a 1967 law specifies "son-in-law" as a type of relative covered by the regulations.

Also, Kushner, who owns his own real estate development firm, has continued to chase deals that raise questions about conflicts of interest.

He met with a powerful Chinese business magnate in the week after Trump's election as he sought to finalise a deal for the purchase of one of his most prized properties on Fifth Avenue, the New York Times reported, raising ethical questions.

Also, Kushner has become a key advisor and power broker to the president-elect during the transition, serving as a point of contact for powerful business interests, foreign governments and other powerful figures.

The 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist played a key part in his father-in-law's presidential campaign and his new position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.

image
Business Standard
177 22