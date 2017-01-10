Donald Trump's son-in-law to be named senior advisor to president

US President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be appointed as the senior advisor to president, according to a senior transition team official.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company's potential conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House, reports the CNN.

The Trump transition team expected to clarify how Kushner's appointment won't violate anti-nepotism laws.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner's wife, will not be running his company.

Kushner is related to the President-elect by marriage, but a 1967 law specifies "son-in-law" as a type of relative covered by the regulations.

Also, Kushner, who owns his own real estate development firm, has continued to chase deals that raise questions about conflicts of interest.

He met with a powerful Chinese business magnate in the week after Trump's election as he sought to finalise a deal for the purchase of one of his most prized properties on Fifth Avenue, the New York Times reported, raising ethical questions.

Also, Kushner has become a key advisor and power broker to the president-elect during the transition, serving as a point of contact for powerful business interests, foreign governments and other powerful figures.

The 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist played a key part in his father-in-law's presidential campaign and his new position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.