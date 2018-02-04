Donald Trump says Republican memo 'vindicates' him in Russia probe

took to on Saturday and said, "This memo totally vindicates "Trump" in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. There was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead).

This is an American disgrace!"

The memo also includes information which could complicate and his allies efforts to undermine Robert Mueller's inquiry, said local reports.

The possibility of firing Deputy and also aroused after the release of the memo.

An of the on Saturday, however, said that there were no discussions about firing Deputy

The Democrats, in a letter, said that using the Republican memo as a "pretext" to fire Rosenstein or would spark a "constitutional crisis".

"We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted act as an attempt to obstruct justice in the investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, (Department of Justice) leadership or could result in a constitutional crisis...," the Democrats said in a letter to the

said, "I'm saying it on behalf of the White House, and that's that no changes are going to be made at the "

"There are no discussions or consideration of firing Rod Rosenstein," the said to

The controversial Nunes memo was released on Friday after gave a green signal to it.

"I think it's a disgrace. A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves," said in Oval Office after approving the memo.

The decision clears the way for the to release the memo, reported

"It was declassified and let's see what happens," added.

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI had said: "We are gravely concerned that critical facts are missing from the documents and has painted an inaccurate picture of how the bureau sought approval to conduct surveillance in the probe."

The probe grew out of the FBI's investigation after fired FBI and Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation.

Russia, however, has denied meddling in the election campaign and has called Mueller's probe a "political witch hunt".