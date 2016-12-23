Donald Trump says the US should expand its nuclear capacity

Aides to Mr. Trump, asked to clarify what the president-elect meant by the need to “expand” the ability of the United States, responded with a statement that did not address that point. Jason Miller, the incoming White House communications director, said in the statement that Mr. Trump was referring to “the threat of proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes.”

Mr. Miller added that the president-elect had in the past “emphasized the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength.” It was the second time in two days that aides had tried to recast a statement from Mr. Trump. On Wednesday, he appeared to say that recent terror attacks in had vindicated his campaign pledge to bar Muslims from entering the United States. Aides later said he was merely restating his promise to implement strict vetting and suspend the admission of people from countries associated with terrorism. With his Twitter post on arms, it remained unclear from his use of the word “expand” whether Mr. Trump would try to reverse agreements such as the New Start treaty, which and the signed in 2010 and which commits both nations to modest reductions in strategic forces. But the implications of Mr. Trump’s post — if it signals the beginning of a new era of weapons expansion in the — could be profound. Derek Johnson, the executive director of Global Zero, a group that seeks the elimination of weapons, accused Mr. Trump of calling for a “new arms race,” even as Mr. Putin appears eager for a major expansion of Russian abilities. “The use of even a single weapon, anywhere in the world, would be a global humanitarian, environmental and economic disaster,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement. “A buildup in the U.S. and only makes that nightmare scenario more likely.”

The and are already racing to modernize their existing arsenals, replacing aging systems with smaller, more modern weapons that are harder to stop and more precise. That effort by and Washington, while allowed by current arms control treaties, has nonetheless caused fears of renewing a kind of Cold War-era arms race as the two nations seek technological dominance.

The is also moving ahead with a modest system of defenses in Europe, a program that has deeply angered the Kremlin, which rejects arguments that it is aimed solely at the threat from Iran.

But if Mr. Trump also intends to increase the number of America’s weapons, it could represent a significant break in strategic policy that dates to talks between the two nations that began under President Richard M. Nixon.

It could also be a drastic reversal of President Obama’s approach. In one of his first major speeches in 2009, Mr. Obama told a cheering crowd in Prague that the would lead an effort to pursue rules and treaties that would result in a world without any weapons.

Mr. Obama has had some limited success in pursuing that vision during his eight years in office. He convened a regular nonproliferation summit meeting aimed at stopping the spread of material with special concerns about terror groups gaining access to these materials.

Mr. Obama negotiated a deal with Iran that his administration says would delay that government’s ability to develop a weapon. But during Mr. Obama’s time in office, North Korea has conducted several weapons tests.

Contrary to Mr. Obama’s own conciliatory posture, and concrete steps in that direction, his administration has also embarked on a sweeping modernization of the American arsenal that may cost up to $1 trillion over three decades. It features new factories, refurbished arms and a new generation of weapon carriers, including bombers, missiles and submarines. The bombers are to carry a new super-stealthy cruise meant to slip through enemy air defenses.

During the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump said that he would not rule out the use of weapons even though he called their potential use “a horror.”

In an interview with The New York Times in March, the president-elect also suggested that Japan and South Korea might have to obtain their own weapons, which would be a reversal of an American policy that for decades extended promises of protection to allies and foreclosed the need for them to go nuclear.

John R. Harvey, who from 1995 to 2013 held senior positions overseeing weapons programs in the energy and defense departments, said Mr. Trump’s Twitter post on Thursday had several possible meanings, ranging from the routine to actions that could exceed current treaty limits.

For example, Mr. Harvey said, Mr. Trump could have simply been voicing support for continuing the “ modernization” program. But Mr. Trump might also have been suggesting that he wants to substantially increase the number of bombers, missiles and submarines.

The currently has about 7,000 weapons in the stockpile, including about 1,750 strategic warheads deployed in silos, on bombers and in submarines around the world, according to the Federation of American Scientists. That is down from more than 30,000 warheads at the height of the Cold War. has about 7,300 weapons, the federation says.

Under the New Start treaty, both countries have committed to reducing the number of deployed weapons to 1,550 by 2018, though that figure can be exceeded because each bomber is counted as a single weapon even if it carries more than one.

David Wright, co-director of the global security program at the Union of Concerned Scientists , expressed dismay at Mr. Trump’s choice of Twitter to discuss weapons policy.

“It’s a pretty blunt instrument to be trying to say something intelligible on what his plans are,” he said. “It sounded to me more like an advertisement to appear to be strong to the world as opposed to an assessment of what the U.S. may or may not need.”