Donald Trump says US would 'outmatch' rivals in a new nuclear arms race

Mr. Trump could choose to continue, or even expand, President Obama’s vigorous modernization plan, already underway, and decide over the next few years whether it is worth spending close to one trillion dollars to replace America’s aging fleets of bombers, submarines and long-range ballistic missiles. and China are in the midst of their own major modernization efforts.

While previous presidents have spent as long as a year conducting posture reviews, Mr. Trump once again demonstrated that he has little patience with such traditional niceties and is not holding back his conduct of foreign policy before taking office next month.



“I think it’s putting every nation on notice that the United States is going to reassert its position in the globe,” Sean Spicer, who will be Mr. Trump’s spokesman in the White House, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program on Friday.

Mr. Trump appears to be open to a new relationship with even as he makes threats about what could happen if Mr. Putin crossed him.

In response to Mr. Putin’s letter, Mr. Trump said that a failure by either side to “live up to these thoughts” would require the United States to “travel an alternate path.” That apparently includes Mr. Trump’s belief that his administration would win the upper hand in a renewed, expensive competition over the size and effectiveness of the countries’ arsenals.

It is unclear what prompted Mr. Trump’s focus on issues two days before Christmas; senior aides refused repeated requests for an explanation about the roots of his statements. It is also hard to know how much of Mr. Trump’s claim that he could outspend and outpace any adversary amounts to strategy, and how much is simply a negotiating stand.

Activists who have been fighting for years to reduce stockpiles reacted with alarm at the prospect that the president-elect might engage in a new competition with Russia.

“The statements made by President-elect Trump undermine decades of work the United States and its allies have been involved in to reduce weapons stockpiles and to prevent the additional proliferation of weapons,” said Byron L. Dorgan, a former senator from North Dakota and a board member at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation. “A arms race puts everyone on this planet in greater danger.”

Mr. Trump’s warning on weapons came after Mr. Putin vowed to continue modernizing his nation’s weapons and asserted Russia’s military superiority over the United States.

“Of course the U.S. has more missiles, submarines and aircraft carriers, but what we say is that we are stronger than any aggressor, and this is the case,” Mr. Putin said at an end-of-year news conference in Moscow on Friday.

Mr. Putin said was not seeking a new arms race with the United States that his country could ill afford, and he reacted dismissively to Mr. Trump’s Twitter post about strengthening and expanding the American arsenal, noting that it was similar to what the president-elect had promised on the campaign trail.

“So there is nothing unusual here,” Mr. Putin said.

As far back as 1987, Mr. Trump talked about his desire to negotiate arms control agreements with a declining but aggressive Soviet Union.

In recent weeks, he has met with some of the most savvy survivors of the Cold War — notably Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state, and Robert M. Gates, the former defense secretary — at a moment when American relations with are clearly at a turning point.

Republicans who have spoken to Mr. Trump say he seems to realize that his opening gestures to Moscow will be closely observed at home, in Europe and among other allies. Republicans have split with him on Russia’s meddling in the American election, promising congressional inquiries after intelligence agencies concluded that had used a combination of hacking and information warfare techniques to help elect Mr. Trump as president.

At the heart of the question about Mr. Trump’s plans is what he meant by the phrase “greatly strengthen and expand America’s capability.” Had he used the word “modernize,” he would have been echoing the phrase used by the Obama administration. But the idea, Mr. Obama has said, is to shrink the arsenal, not increase it.

The modernization effort began in earnest after the passage of the New Start treaty in 2010, an arms control treaty that Mr. Obama pushed through with Dmitri A. Medvedev, then the Russian president. But in the name of improving safety and reliability, some experts — and prominent arms strategists — argued that Mr. Obama was setting the stage for a new president to expand the arsenal.

Mr. Obama acknowledged that danger in the spring, warning of the potential for “ramping up new and more deadly and more effective systems that end up leading to a whole new escalation of the arms race.” It was a startling admission for a president who had come to office more than seven years earlier talking about eventually ridding the world of weapons.

China, for its part, has been modernizing a fleet of several hundred missiles and embarked on an aggressive space-weapons program to blind United States satellites in a conflict.

But Mr. Obama’s Pentagon is also leaving a number of projects that Mr. Trump could embrace, including an ultra-high-speed warhead that can travel up to 17,000 miles per hour. The Chinese are working on a similar weapon that is designed to avoid American missile defenses, prompting a warning to a congressional commission last year that an arms race was in its opening moments, long before Mr. Trump was elected.