Donald Trump set to discuss South Asia strategy with top aides tomorrow

President is set to discuss with his national security team the US' strategy in South Asia, including developing a new regional policy for resolving the long-running conflict in that may include both and



Trump will meet the team tomorrow at Camp David, a picturesque presidential retreat in Maryland, nearly 100 kms from DC.



US National Security Advisor Lt Gen would be among those attending the meeting, the said."The President along with the Vice President will meet with the National Security Team on Friday at Camp David to discuss the strategy," it said.The strategy primarily means the policy in Afghanistan, but the feels that the war- torn country needs a regional approach to resolve the decade's old problem.In the past few weeks, senior officials of the have gone on record to say that the regional approach to means the inclusion of both andHowever, the officials so far have remained tight-lipped on what this means for given that has been averse to any Indian role inDuring the Bush administration and the initial years of the Obama administration, had successfully managed to keep out of major strategic conferences onHowever, the successive administrations in the US have acknowledged the role of in the development and reconstruction ofAfter the US, is one of the largest donors for in