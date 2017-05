President has signed a $1 trillion to fund the government through the end of September.

According to the Hill, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the President has signed the bill which was cleared by both houses of this week.

Trump signed the bill even as lawmakers left out many of his top priorities in the funding bill, including money for the proposed US-Mexico border wall and a provision stripping federal dollars from "sanctuary cities" that resist federal immigration laws.

However, it did boost defence spending by $21 billion without an accompanying spike in domestic spending.

The green signal from Trump came ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government functions to begin shutting down.