Donald Trump team to begin maternity leave, child-care proposal talks

US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team will begin talks on Thursday to lower child-care costs and guarantee women six weeks of paid -- policies endorsed by his eldest daughter Ivanka.

Trump officials, who initiated the conversations, will talk with staff on the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee about Trump's child care pitch, although final logistics were still being worked out, Politico reported.

The Trump team also plans to involve the Education and the Workforce Committee in the future.

The talks are expected to be the first of several meetings as Trump starts work on the lower-profile campaign pledge.