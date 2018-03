Donald Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: Senior officials

US President has told advisers he wants an early exit of US troops from Syria, two senior administration officials said on Friday, a stance that may put him at odds with US military officials who see the fight against as nowhere near complete.

A National Council meeting is set for early next week to discuss the US-led campaign against in Syria, according to US officials familiar with the plan.

Two other administration officials confirmed a Wall Street Journal report on Friday that said Trump had ordered the State Department to freeze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in while his administration reassesses Washington’s role in the conflict there.

Trump called for the freeze after reading a news report that the US had recently committed an additional $200 million to stabilise areas recaptured from Islamic State, the paper said.

The funding was announced by departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in February at a meeting in Kuwait of the global coalition against

The decision to freeze the funds was in line with Trump’s declaration during a speech in Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday, where he said it was time for to exit

A spokesperson for the White House’s National Council said that “in line with the President’s guidance, the Department of State continually re-evaluates appropriate assistance levels and how best they might be utilised, which they do on an ongoing basis.”



Trump is spending Easter weekend at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate.

“We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” Trump said on Thursday, based on allied victories against militants.

“Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out,” Trump said. “We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be.”



Trump’s comments came as France said on Friday it could increase its military presence in to bolster the US-led campaign.

While the Pentagon has estimated that has lost about 98 percent of the territory it once held in Iraq and Syria, US military officials have warned that the militants could regain the freed areas quickly unless they are stabilised.

Trump still needs to be convinced of that, said the US officials with knowledge of the NSC meeting.

US deliberations



The two administration officials who confirmed the Wall Street Journal report and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said Trump’s comments on Thursday reflected internal deliberations with advisers in which he has wondered aloud why US forces should remain with the militants on their heels.

Trump has made clear that “once and its remnants are destroyed that the would be looking toward having countries in the region playing a larger role in ensuring and leaving it at that,” one official said. Such a policy is nowhere near complete, however, the official added.

The second official said Trump’s national advisers have told him US forces should stay in small numbers for at least a couple of years to make sure gains against the militants are held and ensure does not essentially become a permanent Iranian base.

Top national aides discussed in a White House meeting recently but have yet to settle on a strategy for US forces in to recommend to Trump going forward, the official said.

“So far he has not given an order to just get out,” the official said. About 2,000 US troops are deployed in

Trump last year went through a similar wrenching debate over whether to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, ultimately agreeing to keep them there but only after repeatedly raising questions of why they should stay.