Donald Trump threatens to 'send Feds' to deal with Chicago 'carnage'

US
President Donald Trump
threatened on Wednesday to "send in the Feds" to deal with the "carnage" in Chicago
if the city did not fix the problem.
Raising the issue on the social media platform Twitter, Trump said:
Trump took a bleak outlook on the city and the thousands of shootings
that took place there in 2016 alone. During his rallies, he frequently spoke of what he described as the "horrors of the inner cities".
In 2016, there were some 3,550 shooting incidents and 762 murders in Chicago.
On January 2, days before his inauguration, Trump came down heavily on Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
"Chicago murder
rate is record setting in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help!" the then President-elect was quoted.
It was, however, not immediately clear what prompted or what exactly Trump meant in his tweet by "send in the Feds".
The number of murders in 2016 was the highest since 1996, which was a 57 per cent increase since 2015.
On new year alone 28 people were shot in the city.
Emanuel in his turn criticised the President and his continued focus on the size of his inaugural crowd.
"This is unsolicited advice: You didn't get elected to debate the crowd size at your inaugural," Emanuel said, according to the Chicago
Tribune.