Donald Trump threatens to 'send Feds' to deal with Chicago 'carnage'

President threatened on Wednesday to "send in the Feds" to deal with the "carnage" in if the city did not fix the problem.

Raising the issue on the social media platform Twitter, Trump said:

If doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump took a bleak outlook on the city and the thousands of that took place there in 2016 alone. During his rallies, he frequently spoke of what he described as the "horrors of the inner cities".

In 2016, there were some 3,550 shooting incidents and 762 murders in Chicago.

On January 2, days before his inauguration, Trump came down heavily on Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

" rate is record setting in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help!" the then President-elect was quoted.

It was, however, not immediately clear what prompted or what exactly Trump meant in his tweet by "send in the Feds".

The number of murders in 2016 was the highest since 1996, which was a 57 per cent increase since 2015.

On new year alone 28 people were shot in the city.

Emanuel in his turn criticised the President and his continued focus on the size of his inaugural crowd.

"This is unsolicited advice: You didn't get elected to debate the crowd size at your inaugural," Emanuel said, according to the Tribune.