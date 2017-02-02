Donald Trump threatens to withdraw Berkeley funds over Breitbart protests

Hundreds of students protested against the planned appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos

President on Thursday threatened to withdraw federal funds from UC Berkeley after violent overnight against a planned appearance by a controversial editor of conservative news website Breitbart.



Hundreds of students and other protesters chanting "shut him down" smashed windows at the campus, set wooden pallets on fire and threw fireworks and rocks as police in full riot gear responded with tear gas.



The university was placed on lockdown as the sold-out appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative firebrand, was cancelled last evening.



Taking to social media platform on Thursday, Trump wrote:





If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Trump's top political adviser Stephen Bannon is the former chairman of News.Yiannopoulos, who is the technology editor, is known for his provocative social media posts and was banned from in July for fueling abuse directed at "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.The British journalist is a vocal supporter of - nicknaming the president "Daddy" during his election campaign - and has become one of the faces of America's "alt-right" movement.Similar at the at Davis last month also forced the cancellation of speeches by Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.The events at Davis and Berkeley were organized by conservative student groups. A similar invitation to speak at UCLA was rescinded and Berkeley was to be the last stop of his tour.Officials at the three campuses stressed that they did not invite Yiannopoulos or endorse his ideas but were committed to free speech.More than 100 UC Berkeley faculty members had signed two letters sent last month to the school's chancellor, urging him to cancel the event."Although we object strenuously to Yiannopoulos's views - he advocates white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny - it is rather his harmful conduct to which we call attention in asking for the cancellation of this event," read one of the letters.They cited as one example an incident in December at the University of Milwaukee where Yiannopoulos - a gay crusader against "political correctness" - openly mocked a transgender student, displaying her name and photo on screen.