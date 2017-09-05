Donald Trump to consider ending DACA

President Donald Trump
has decided to scrap a programme shielding from deportation immigrants
who came to the United States
illegally as children but will give Congress six months to craft legislation
to replace it, sources familiar with the situation said.
The president decided to delay enforcement of his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the two sources said on Sunday. One source cautioned that the president could change his mind.
DACA, an Obama
administration policy, protects nearly 800,000 young men and women
often called “Dreamers” from deportation and allows them to work legally. Dreamers are a fraction of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants
in the United States, most of them Hispanic.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU