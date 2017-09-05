Donald Trump to consider ending DACA

JUST IN
Bitcoin tumbles as PBOC declares initial coin offerings illegal
Business Standard

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump has decided to scrap a programme shielding from deportation immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children but will give Congress six months to craft legislation to replace it, sources familiar with the situation said.

The president decided to delay enforcement of his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the two sources said on Sunday. One source cautioned that the president could change his mind.

DACA, an Obama administration policy, protects nearly 800,000 young men and women often called “Dreamers” from deportation and allows them to work legally. Dreamers are a fraction of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, most of them Hispanic.
