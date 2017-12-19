Donald Trump to declare China 'strategic competitor'

will declare a “strategic competitor’’ to the US in a speech that lays out an official national security strategy heavily influenced by his views on trade and economic relations, senior administration officials said.



The language, as described by the officials, appears softer than the label used by H R McMaster, who last week accused of “economic aggression”. Still, Monday’s announcement will outline potential economic actions that could target China, officials said, signaling a shift from the more conciliatory approach Trump has taken with Chinese since being elected a year ago.



“We are in economic competition with China,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on the “Fox News Sunday” programme. “This isn’t about trade wars. This is about reciprocal fair trade. And if we have to protect American workers and put on tariffs or other things, where they don’t have fair trade with us, the will do that.”The national security strategy, a document mandated by Congress, will describe the Trump administration’s approach to a range of global challenges including North Korea’s nuclear programme, terrorism, Russian aggression and China’s rising influence.reaction. Chinese Hua Chunying said Monday that government officials there haven’t seen the US report yet so it’s not possible to comment directly. As a matter of principle, she said hopes that, given the importance of the US, its national-security strategy will encourage peace and stability, as well as mutual trust in US- relations. She added that US- trade ties are win-win and that will continue to liberalise its trade and investment policies.“Strategic competitor” is the phrase former used to describe before when he initially took office. The Chinese found the term deeply offensive and lobbied to drop the phrase, which it eventually did.Climate change will not be listed in the document as a security threat — a departure from the policy of former Barack Obama, officials said. US has previously referred to climate change as a threat to national security.Trump will focus heavily on trade and economic issues as central to US national security, reiterating his belief that the US ceded ground under existing trade deals, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters Sunday on the condition that their names not be used. That returns the to “America First” theme he used in his winning 2016 campaign, which tapped into economic worries by many voters.“Look for an emphasis on the competitive global environment, including with respect to — rather than holding out hope for China’s emergence as a more-or-less responsible stakeholder,” Richard Fontaine, of the Center For a New American Security, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, said in in an email before the release of the Trump administration’s document.Trump will outline several potential actions for combating trade imbalances, including actions to protect US technology and research from foreign actors, and more closely scrutinising companies seeking to invest in the US, officials said.The has had to balance his propensity for taking on over its trade practices with his need for Xi’s support in combating the nuclear threat fromThe document will identify and as a “revisionist powers” that seek to upend the status quo, posing a threat to US interests, the officials said.In previewing Trump’s speech last week, McMaster said and “are undermining the order and stability” and ignoring the rule of law.