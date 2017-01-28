Donald Trump to make phone calls to world leaders today

TRENDING ON BS
Buffett, Gates have hope for America after Trump ascension
Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump will speak with leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Australia on Saturday, the White House said, covering major leaders of Europe.

Trump's first phone call is scheduled to be with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, followed by that with German Chancellor Angela Markel and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later in the afternoon, Trump is scheduled to speak with the French President Francis Hollande and the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Trump will also sign a series of executive orders, the White House said.

After becoming the 45th US President last Friday, Trump has so far spoken with leaders of Canada, Mexico, Egypt and Israel.

Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

