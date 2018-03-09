'Dotard' Trump to meet 'rocket man' Kim Jong-un: What this means for peace

Will Pyongyang be on board with continuing sanctions even as it extends, what it might consider, an olive branch? The announcement comes after reports emerged that North Korea was ready to talk with the US on denuclearisation. This message from Pyongyang was delivered to the world by South Korea after a delegation returned from North Korea where it met Kim Jong-un. As part of its offer, North Korea also reportedly said it would suspend its nuclear weapons tests while those talks were being conducted. ALSO READ: Kim Jong Un welcomes South Korean envoys to dinner amidst unification talks Having welcomed the Trump-Kim talks, will Japan be more optimistic on talks? Japan, according to reports, has been cautious about talks with North Korea. According to the Japan Times, a day before news of the Trump-Kim meeting broke, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had warned that talking for the sake of talking would be "meaningless". Further, Abe had cautioned that Pyongyang's offer of denuclearisation talks could be a ploy to earn "time to develop nuclear capabilities and missiles". He had stressed the need for North Korea to take "concrete" steps. ALSO READ: North Korea's Kim ready to give up nukes if his regime safety is guaranteed However, Abe on Friday welcomed the shock announcement of a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un. News agencies reported that while informing his country that he planned to visit the US to meet President Trump "as early as April", Abe said that he "highly" appreciated Pyongyang's offer for starting "talks on the premise of denuclearisation". Despite his earlier warnings, Abe reportedly sounded a positive note on the planned meeting and described it as an achievement of the "cooperation between Japan, the US, and South Korea to maintain great pressure". ALSO READ: North-South Korea agreement stirs diplomatic angst in Japan Yet again, the fine print is important. Abe made it clear that Tokyo had no intention of easing up on Kim. "There is no change in policy for Japan and the United States," he said, adding: "We will keep putting maximum pressure (on North Korea) until North Korea takes concrete actions toward denuclearisation in a manner that is complete, verifiable and irreversible." What of the insults? We have anecdotal evidence that both US President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un have something of an ego. In that context, what becomes of the threats and insults that they have thrown at each other? In September last year, Kim Jong-un called Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard", while Trump mocked Kim and called him "rocket man" and "little rocket man". On a lighter note, as the fate of millions and the possibility of averting nuclear escalation and war hang in the balance, one hopes that gloves will be on when this planned summit goes through.
Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time.
Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018
'Dotard' Trump to meet 'rocket man' Kim Jong-un: What this means for peace
After months of nuclear tension, belligerence, and back-and-forth threats and insults, US President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by the end of May
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2VlJLBh
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU