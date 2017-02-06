Donald Trump to meet NATO leaders in Europe in May: White House

US President Donald Trump
will meet leaders of NATO
countries in Europe
in May, the White House
said, weeks after he dismayed the inter-governmental military alliance by calling it "obsolete".
Trump agreed to meet leaders of NATO
countries after he had a telephonic conversation with the organisation's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
"President Trump agreed to join in a meeting of NATO
leaders in Europe
in late May," the White House
said in a readout of the phone call, during which the two leaders discussed how to encourage all NATO
allies to meet their defense spending commitments.
"Additionally, the parties discussed the potential for a peaceful resolution of the conflict along the Ukrainian border. The parties agreed to continue close co-ordination and co-operation to address the full range of security challenges facing NATO," the White House
said.
In a separate readout of the call, NATO
said the two leaders reviewed progress on the fight against terrorism and on NATO
defence spending.
They stressed the need for continued efforts to ensure fair burden-sharing among all NATO
Allies.
"They also discussed the uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine, and prospects for a peaceful settlement," NATO
statement said.
"The Secretary General recalled NATO's consistent policy of strong defence and dialogue with Russia," it said.
Stoltenberg said Trump looks forward to the upcoming NATO
Summit in Brussels in late May to discuss these issues.
This was Stoltenberg's second phone conversation with President Trump since his election.
Trump had called Nato
"obsolete" because it "wasn't taking care of terror". NATO, he said, was "very important" to him but only five of its 28 member-states were paying their fair share and that, he said, was "very unfair to the United States".
Trump's statement has caused "worry" in the alliance, Germany's foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier had said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU