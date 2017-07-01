Donald Trump to meet Vladimir Putin at G20 summit next week

President and Russian President will hold their first meeting as heads of state during the Group of 20 (G20) summit next week in Hamburg.

The first in-person meeting of the two men since Trump took office in January will come as relations between the nations are at their lowest in decades. Disputes between the former Cold War rivals continue to simmer over the war in Syria, Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine, sanctions and probes into Russian meddling in the election, and possible collusion between Trump associates and Russian officials.

White House National Security Advisor H R McMaster, who announced the meeting on Thursday, declined to say whether Trump would raise the issue of Russian interference in last year’s election when the two leaders meet. He said there was no specific agenda yet set. McMaster said the Trump administration is focusing its relations with on simultaneously confronting Putin’s destabilising behaviour, whether through incursions in nearby countries such as Ukraine or political subversion of the and its allies, and nurturing areas of cooperation, such a combating Islamic extremists.

Trump also will use the annual of leaders of major economies for meetings with at least eight other foreign leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Congressional lawmakers are seeking to solidify sanctions against in the face of apparent resistance from the White House, and as Russia’s support for the Syrian regime exacerbates tensions with the and other nations.

“ is a major power and it can play a constructive or a not-constructive role,” said Jeffrey Rathke, a State Department official in the Obama administration and deputy director of the Europe Program for the Center for Strategic and Studies.

Bloomberg