'Donald Trump to repeal a lot of Obama's actions on day one

plans to repeal a number of President Barack Obama's executive actions in his first day in the that he feels have "hampered" both economic growth and job creation, the US President- elect's close aide has said.



Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming press secretary, said on ABC's "This Week" that Trump will immediately "repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation."



He did not specify which executive actions Trump will repeal.



However, the 70-year-old real estate billionaire-turned- politician has long been critical of Obama's moves on immigration, energy regulation and foreign policy, and could look for ways to undo those and other actions.



Spicer also said Trump will begin reforms intended to "bring a new brand to Washington" with a restriction on members of his administration becoming lobbyists for a period of five years after they leave Trump's government.



"It's very forward-thinking," Spicer said. "What we've had in the past is people who have looked in the rearview mirror. This time, we're thinking forward. If you want to serve in a Trump administration, you're going to serve this country, not yourself."



When asked whether Trump would continue his unusual and deeply controversial approach of making major policy statements over Twitter, Spicer replied, "Sure, why not."



"With all due respect," he continued, "I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45-plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation."



Spicer added: "Business as usual is over... There's a new sheriff in town."



When pressed repeatedly on whether Trump might reverse President Obama's steps, including the expulsion of 35 Russian agents, aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the US election, Spicer just said that Trump would delay any decision until he receives an intelligence briefing on the matter.

Press Trust of India