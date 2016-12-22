Donald Trump unlikely to bring radical change in US policy: Russia

US policy is unlikely to undergo any radical change under the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"We are not expecting to solve all the problems. We are not expecting America to suddenly decide not to expand or to bring military infrastructure closer to our borders," Russian media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with the Mir TV channel.

He added that Moscow also did not expect Washington to suddenly lift economic sanctions imposed on over its annexation of Crimea and alleged involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

However, Peskov added that Trump's statements about the necessity to jointly fight terrorism was in line with Moscow's position.

Peskov said the dialogue between Moscow and Washington's outgoing administration of Barack Obama was minimal, practically "frozen at all levels".

The US on Tuesday slapped additional sanctions on eight more entities and seven Russian citizens it said were linked to the conflict in Ukraine.