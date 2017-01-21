Donald Trump was obsessed with me, says Kristen Stewart

Hollywood Actor says US President was earlier "obsessed" with her.

Trump had in 2012 commented on Stewart's personal life.

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really with me a couple years ago, which is f*****g crazy," Stewart told variety.com.

"I can't even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It's such far-out concept that I don't want to believe that actually is happening. It's insane," she added in reference to Trump's swearing-in as the US President.

Trump's presidential inauguration took place on Friday.

He had tweeted in 2012: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!"

When asked how Trump's tweets made her feel at that time, Stewart replied: "At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!'"

Stewart, who's not on Twitter, quipped: "He's probably, like, going to tweet about this."