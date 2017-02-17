Donald Trump withdraws appeal of travel ban suspension

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's administration dropped today its appeal of a court ruling that suspended his travel ban targeting refugees and seven Muslim countries and said it would replace the measure with a modified version.

The Justice Department announced the move in a brief filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. It said the new order would address complaints from a three-judge panel that parts of the order were unconstitutional.



"Rather than continuing this litigation, the President intends in the near future to rescind the Order and replace it with a new, substantially revised Executive Order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns," the brief states.

