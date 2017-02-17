Donald Trump withdraws appeal of travel ban suspension

-
ALSO READTrump's travel ban is wreaking havoc on families Why Tim Cook et al are against Trump's travel ban: It's bad for business What's wrong in the seven countries Trump included in his travel ban? 'Will allow those into US who love us': Trump defends immigration ban Google, Uber, Twitter, Netflix & FB band up to challenge Trump travel ban
-
President Donald Trump's administration dropped today its appeal of a court ruling that suspended his travel ban targeting refugees and seven Muslim countries and said it would replace the measure with a modified version.
The Justice Department announced the move in a brief filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. It said the new order would address complaints from a three-judge panel that parts of the order were unconstitutional.
"Rather than continuing this litigation, the President intends in the near future to rescind the Order and replace it with a new, substantially revised Executive Order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns," the brief states.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU