kicked off the month on a strong note, with the opening at a record high on Tuesday, driven by a strong season.

The Jones Industrial Average rose 92.69 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 21,983.81. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,477.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.83 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,372.95.