US eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.

The Industrial Average was up 21.59 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 20,633.45, the was up 1.4 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,350.65 and the Composite was up 8.30 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 5,827.74.