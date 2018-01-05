JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Pakistan on US special watch list for violations of religious freedom
Business Standard

Dow tops 25,000 on strong private hiring, global growth hopes

The momentum carried into 2018, with the benchmark S&P index closing above 2,700 for the first time

Reuters 

Hiring

The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 25,000 level for the first time on Thursday and other major indexes scaled new highs after strong US private jobs data added to upbeat sentiment following indications of robust growth globally.

The 30-member blue-chip index crossed five 1,000-point marks in 2017, driven partly by President Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda and solid corporate earnings.

The momentum carried into 2018, with the benchmark S&P index closing above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and the Nasdaq settling above 7,000 a day earlier.

“Every 1,000-point increment in the Dow is becoming less of a percent move. It’s just another milestone,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W Baird in Milwaukee.

“The point that people need to take is that the macro indicators are telling investors that world economies are doing really well.
World stocks also hit records, driven by strong manufacturing and services sector data in major economies.”

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 03:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements