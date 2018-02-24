Dropbox files for IPO as other 'unicorns' watch

In and on Wall Street, it has long been a guessing game about which of the most richly valued technology start-ups would be next to test the public markets. On Friday, there was an answer: Dropbox, an online file storage company privately valued at about $10 billion, filed paperwork to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering. While may not have the glamour of a ride-hailing app like Uber or a streaming music service like Spotify — both of which are likely initial public offering prospects — the company is in the same broad group known as “unicorns,” which are start-ups valued at more than $1 billion by the private investors that have so far funded their growth. How fares as it goes public could help determine whether other unicorns follow suit. will be especially scrutinised after the fizzling of other buzzy tech start-ups that went public last year. Shares of Snap, the unicorn behind the popular Snapchat app, surged when it went public last March, but it has since struggled to stay above its offering price of $17 a share. And the meal-delivery start-up Blue Apron, which went public at $10 a share last June, is now trading at just above $3 a share. Still, the public offering market has gotten off to a fast start this year, with some 34 companies raising $11.87 billion in the public markets to date, according to Dealogic, a data provider. This comes despite a bout of stock market volatility this month that briefly sent the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index down more than 10 per cent from its high in late January. In total, the number of private companies worth more than $1 billion stands at 228, up from 197 last May, according to CB Insights, a firm that tracks venture capital funding and start-ups. “We’ve been hoping that 2018 and 2019 would be the big year for tech and the unicorn class,” said Matt Kennedy, an analyst at Renaissance Capital, a firm that provides data on the public offering market. “ is definitely going to be a milestone.” Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are among the banks underwriting Dropbox’s offering. A spokeswoman for declined to comment.

Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi founded in 2007 after meeting as students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They initially named the company Evenflow after a song by the rock band Pearl Jam. Their goal was to make it easier for people to gain access to all their digital information, including documents and photos, on any device, and to automatically keep all those files updated as they were modified.

Since then, Dropbox, which is based in San Francisco, has grown into one of the leading file-syncing services, though it faces stiff competition from Google, Microsoft and In its filing, said it had more than 500 million registered users, more than 11 million of whom paid for the service.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, said it intended to use the money it raises in the offering for a variety of purposes, including potential acquisitions. still loses money, but those deficits are narrowing, and its revenue has been rising at a double-digit rate.

Last year, the company lost $112 million, compared with $210 million the previous year. Its revenue rose to $1.11 billion last year from $845 million the year before.

Whether can support a high valuation in the stock market is unclear. Its closest point of comparison, a storage company called Box, has a market capitalisation of about $3.2 billion on annual revenue of about $400 million.

said in its filing that it expected its expenses to rise, and it said its revenue growth rate had slowed.

Still, when it goes public, will be an important moment, including for early investors — such as venture capitalists — who have pumped billions of dollars into an array of tech ventures and expect a return when the companies reach the stock market.

Sequoia Capital, a prominent venture capital firm, is the largest institutional shareholder in Dropbox, with about 23 per cent of its shares, and another investment firm, Accel, holds just over 5 per cent, according to the company’s filing.

The biggest owners of stock are its founders. Houston, 34, holds about 25 per cent of the company’s shares, and Ferdowsi, 32, holds just under 10 per cent.

