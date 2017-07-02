Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters, sources say

-
ALSO READHow Airbnb and Uber are reacting in the face of regulatory changes India will be one of the world's biggest markets for Airbnb: CEO Chesky Airbnb launches 'Trips' in India for local and unique travel experiences Waymo urges judge to bar Uber engineer from robocar project In China, umbrellas and basketballs join the sharing economy
-
Data-sharing business Dropbox is seeking to hire underwriters for an initial public offering that could come later this year, which would make it the biggest US technology company to go public since Snap, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The IPO will be a key test of Dropbox’s worth after it was valued at almost $10 billion in a private fundraising round in 2014.
Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks, the sources said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Dropbox declined to comment.
Several big US technology companies such as Uber Technologies and Airbnb have resisted going public in recent months, concerned that stock market investors, who focus more on profitability than do private investors, would assign lower valuations to them.
Snap, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, was forced to lower its IPO valuation expectations earlier this year amid investor concern over its unproven business model. Its shares have since lingered just above the IPO price, with investors troubled by widening losses and missed analyst estimates. It has a market capitalisation of $21 billion.
Still, for many private companies, there is increasing pressure to go public as investors look to cash out.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU