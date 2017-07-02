Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters, sources say

Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks

Data-sharing business is seeking to hire underwriters for an initial public offering that could come later this year, which would make it the biggest company to go public since Snap, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.



The will be a key test of Dropbox’s worth after it was valued at almost $10 billion in a private fundraising round in 2014.



will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks, the sources said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. declined to comment.



Several big companies such as and have resisted going public in recent months, concerned that stock market investors, who focus more on profitability than do private investors, would assign lower valuations to them.



Snap, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, was forced to lower its valuation expectations earlier this year amid investor concern over its unproven business model. Its shares have since lingered just above the price, with investors troubled by widening losses and missed analyst estimates. It has a market capitalisation of $21 billion.



Still, for many private companies, there is increasing pressure to go public as investors look to cash out.





Liana B Baker & Lauren Hirsch | Reuters