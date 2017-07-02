TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

US beef debuts in China after 14 years
Business Standard

Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters, sources say

Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks

Liana B Baker & Lauren Hirsch | Reuters 

Dropbox
Drew Houston, CEO and founder of Dropbox. Photo: Reuters

Data-sharing business Dropbox is seeking to hire underwriters for an initial public offering that could come later this year, which would make it the biggest US technology company to go public since Snap, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
 
The IPO will be a key test of Dropbox’s worth after it was valued at almost $10 billion in a private fundraising round in 2014.


 
Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks, the sources said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Dropbox declined to comment.
 
Several big US technology companies such as Uber Technologies and Airbnb have resisted going public in recent months, concerned that stock market investors, who focus more on profitability than do private investors, would assign lower valuations to them.
 
Snap, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, was forced to lower its IPO valuation expectations earlier this year amid investor concern over its unproven business model. Its shares have since lingered just above the IPO price, with investors troubled by widening losses and missed analyst estimates. It has a market capitalisation of $21 billion.
 
Still, for many private companies, there is increasing pressure to go public as investors look to cash out.
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters, sources say

Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks

Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks Data-sharing business Dropbox is seeking to hire underwriters for an initial public offering that could come later this year, which would make it the biggest US technology company to go public since Snap, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
 
The IPO will be a key test of Dropbox’s worth after it was valued at almost $10 billion in a private fundraising round in 2014.
 
Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks, the sources said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Dropbox declined to comment.
 
Several big US technology companies such as Uber Technologies and Airbnb have resisted going public in recent months, concerned that stock market investors, who focus more on profitability than do private investors, would assign lower valuations to them.
 
Snap, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, was forced to lower its IPO valuation expectations earlier this year amid investor concern over its unproven business model. Its shares have since lingered just above the IPO price, with investors troubled by widening losses and missed analyst estimates. It has a market capitalisation of $21 billion.
 
Still, for many private companies, there is increasing pressure to go public as investors look to cash out.
 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters, sources say

Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks

Data-sharing business Dropbox is seeking to hire underwriters for an initial public offering that could come later this year, which would make it the biggest US technology company to go public since Snap, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
 
The IPO will be a key test of Dropbox’s worth after it was valued at almost $10 billion in a private fundraising round in 2014.
 
Dropbox will begin interviewing investment banks in the coming weeks, the sources said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Dropbox declined to comment.
 
Several big US technology companies such as Uber Technologies and Airbnb have resisted going public in recent months, concerned that stock market investors, who focus more on profitability than do private investors, would assign lower valuations to them.
 
Snap, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, was forced to lower its IPO valuation expectations earlier this year amid investor concern over its unproven business model. Its shares have since lingered just above the IPO price, with investors troubled by widening losses and missed analyst estimates. It has a market capitalisation of $21 billion.
 
Still, for many private companies, there is increasing pressure to go public as investors look to cash out.
 

image
Business Standard
177 22