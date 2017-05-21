Ducati attracts interest from buyout, motorcycle firms

-
Iconic Italian motorcycle brand Ducati is attracting interest from private equity firms and motorcycle makers as owner Volkswagen considers a sale, people familiar with the matter said.
Buyout firms such as Permira and CVC Capital Partners and companies in the industry including Hero MotoCorp are weighing bids, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Eicher Motors, the maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said.
A formal sale process may start in the next few weeks for Ducati, which could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against an offer, they said. VW’s Audi premium-car division, which owns Ducati, started sounding out potential bidders earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said in April.
