Ducati attracts interest from buyout, motorcycle firms

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said

Iconic Italian brand is attracting interest from private equity firms and makers as owner Volkswagen considers a sale, people familiar with the matter said.



Buyout firms such as and and in the industry including Hero MotoCorp are weighing bids, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Eicher Motors, the maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said.



A formal sale process may start in the next few weeks for Ducati, which could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the may decide against an offer, they said. VW’s Audi premium-car division, which owns Ducati, started sounding out potential bidders earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said in April.

Siddharth Vikram Philip , Christoph Rauwald , Sarah Syed & George Smith Alexander | Bloomberg