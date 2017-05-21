TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

One awful day ruins week for S&P 500 on Trump drama gets serious
Business Standard

Ducati attracts interest from buyout, motorcycle firms

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said

Siddharth Vikram Philip & Christoph Rauwald & Sarah Syed & George Smith Alexander | Bloomberg 

Ducati attracts interest from buyout, motorcycle firms

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand Ducati is attracting interest from private equity firms and motorcycle makers as owner Volkswagen considers a sale, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Buyout firms such as Permira and CVC Capital Partners and companies in the industry including Hero MotoCorp are weighing bids, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Eicher Motors, the maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said.


 
A formal sale process may start in the next few weeks for Ducati, which could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against an offer, they said. VW’s Audi premium-car division, which owns Ducati, started sounding out potential bidders earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said in April.
Bloomberg

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ducati attracts interest from buyout, motorcycle firms

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said Iconic Italian motorcycle brand Ducati is attracting interest from private equity firms and motorcycle makers as owner Volkswagen considers a sale, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Buyout firms such as Permira and CVC Capital Partners and companies in the industry including Hero MotoCorp are weighing bids, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Eicher Motors, the maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said.
 
A formal sale process may start in the next few weeks for Ducati, which could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against an offer, they said. VW’s Audi premium-car division, which owns Ducati, started sounding out potential bidders earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said in April.
Bloomberg
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ducati attracts interest from buyout, motorcycle firms

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand Ducati is attracting interest from private equity firms and motorcycle makers as owner Volkswagen considers a sale, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Buyout firms such as Permira and CVC Capital Partners and companies in the industry including Hero MotoCorp are weighing bids, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Eicher Motors, the maker of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, may also be interested, two of the people said.
 
A formal sale process may start in the next few weeks for Ducati, which could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against an offer, they said. VW’s Audi premium-car division, which owns Ducati, started sounding out potential bidders earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said in April.

Bloomberg

image
Business Standard
177 22