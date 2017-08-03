TRENDING ON BS
Hackers deface Pak govt site, post Jana Gana Mana
Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer in India at Rs 9.32 lakh

Superbike is available across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched Scrambler Cafe Racer model at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by Euro IV compliant twin cylinder 803 cc engine, Cafe Racer delivers 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm, Ducati said in a statement.


The superbike is available across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said: "We are very confident that with the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, we will successfully bring the global cultural phenomenon to India as well."

The superbike has a brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with a pressure sensor. It also has radial-type front brake pump ensuring sport bike braking performance.

