Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer in India at Rs 9.32 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched Scrambler Cafe Racer model at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
Powered by Euro IV compliant twin cylinder 803 cc engine, Cafe Racer delivers 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm, Ducati said in a statement.
The superbike is available across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.
Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said: "We are very confident that with the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, we will successfully bring the global cultural phenomenon to India as well."
The superbike has a brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with a pressure sensor. It also has radial-type front brake pump ensuring sport bike braking performance.
