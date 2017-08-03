Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer in India at Rs 9.32 lakh

Italian maker on Thursday launched Scrambler Cafe Racer model at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).



Powered by Euro IV compliant twin 803 cc engine, Cafe Racer delivers 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm, said in a statement.



The is available across all dealerships in NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kochi.Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said: "We are very confident that with the Scrambler Cafe Racer, we will successfully bring the global cultural phenomenon to as well."The has a brembo braking system featuring 9.1 MP ABS with a pressure sensor. It also has radial-type front brake pump ensuring sport bike braking performance.