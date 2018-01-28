Dutch intelligence service spied on Russian group linked to US election

The intelligence service passed on “crucial evidence” to the FBI about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, newspaper reported Friday, citing the results of an investigation. Hackers from the intelligence service known as the AIVD gained access to the network of Russian hacking group “Cozy Bear” in the summer of 2014.

While monitoring the group’s activities, the AIVD learned of attacks launched on the Democratic Party, according to six unidentified American and sources cited by the investigation. The information provided by the gave grounds for the FBI to start an investigation into the influence of Russian interference on the election race between and Donald Trump, according to the newspaper report based on a collaborative investigation with Eelco Bosch van Rosenthal, a journalist at news program Nieuwsuur.