Duterte praises police for 58 deaths in 3 days as drug war escalates

Philippine killed at least 26 more drug suspects in overnight in the capital, bringing to 58 the death toll in a renewed bloody crackdown in the last three days that received praises from the president.



President expressed his satisfaction with the new spike in drug and reassured enforcers today they will not rot in jail if they get entangled in lawsuits.



"If the and the military get into trouble in connection with the performance of duty, you can expect, I really won't agree for you to be jailed," Duterte said to applause from officers.While he acknowledged it may be tough for him to bring the drug menace under control during the rest of his six-year term, Duterte said the deadly crackdown would continue without letup.He announced rewards of 2 million pesos ($40,000) for each drug-linked officer who would be killed."You policemen who are into ... The bounty I'm offering for your head is 2 million. No questions asked. I will not ask who killed you," Duterte told officers in southern Ozamiz city. "I want you ... Dead."Twenty-six drug suspects were killed and more than 70 arrested across the congested city in overnight assaults, said Manila Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel. More than 70 were arrested in the raids.The deaths followed the of 32 suspects in separate anti-drug raids Tuesday in Bulacan province north of Manila.The operations took place under Duterte's notoriously bloody campaign that has horrified rights groups and sparked a complaint of mass murder against Duterte before the Criminal Court. The complaint is pending.records show that since the nationwide crackdown started, more than 3,200 alleged drug offenders have been killed in with enforcers.More than 2,000 died in drug-related killings, including attacks by motorcycle-riding masked and other assaults.groups report a higher toll and demand an independent investigation into Duterte's possible role in the