Earliest human fossil outside of Africa unearthed in Israeli cave

Scientists discovered a jawbone complete with teeth at Israel's dated to 177,000 -194,000 years ago, suggesting that modern humans left at least 50,000 years earlier than previously thought. "This finding - that early modern humans were present outside of earlier than commonly believed - completely changes our view on modern human dispersal and the history of modern human evolution," said Professor Hershkovitz at Tel Aviv University in The common consensus of has been that modern humans appeared in roughly 160,000-200,000 years ago, based on fossils found in Ethiopia, and that modern humans evolved in and started migrating out of around 100,000 years ago. "But if the fossil at Misliya dates to roughly 170,000- 190,000 years ago, the entire narrative of the evolution of Homo sapiens must be pushed back by at least 100,000-200,000 years," Hershkovitz said. "In other words, if modern humans started traveling out of some 200,000 years ago, it follows that they must have originated in at least 300,000-500,000 years ago," Hershkovitz said. Until now, the earliest remains of modern human found outside of Africa, at the Skhul and Qafzeh caves in Israel, were dated to 90,000-120,000 years ago, according to the study published in the journal Science. "Our research makes sense of many recent anthropological and genetic finds," Hershkovitz said. "About a year ago, scientists reported finding the remains of modern humans in China dating to about 80,000- 100,000 years ago.

This suggested that their migration occurred earlier than previously thought, but until our discovery at Misliya, we could not explain it," Hershkovitz said.