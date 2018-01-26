Earliest human fossil outside of Africa unearthed in Israeli cave

-
ALSO READEvolution fiasco: Satyapal Singh says debate needed & top 5 developments Human development bottom up Human trafficking in India up by 25% in 2016, say experts Old teeth from cave show humans were in Indonesia 63,000 years ago From Ayurveda and yoga to biomedicine: understanding the human body
-
Scientists discovered a jawbone complete with teeth at Israel's Misliya cave dated to 177,000 -194,000 years ago, suggesting that modern humans left Africa at least 50,000 years earlier than previously thought. "This finding - that early modern humans were present outside of Africa earlier than commonly believed - completely changes our view on modern human dispersal and the history of modern human evolution," said Professor Israel Hershkovitz at Tel Aviv University in Israel. The common consensus of anthropologists has been that modern humans appeared in Africa roughly 160,000-200,000 years ago, based on fossils found in Ethiopia, and that modern humans evolved in Africa and started migrating out of Africa around 100,000 years ago. "But if the fossil at Misliya dates to roughly 170,000- 190,000 years ago, the entire narrative of the evolution of Homo sapiens must be pushed back by at least 100,000-200,000 years," Hershkovitz said. "In other words, if modern humans started traveling out of Africa some 200,000 years ago, it follows that they must have originated in Africa at least 300,000-500,000 years ago," Hershkovitz said. Until now, the earliest remains of modern human found outside of Africa, at the Skhul and Qafzeh caves in Israel, were dated to 90,000-120,000 years ago, according to the study published in the journal Science. "Our research makes sense of many recent anthropological and genetic finds," Hershkovitz said. "About a year ago, scientists reported finding the remains of modern humans in China dating to about 80,000- 100,000 years ago.
This suggested that their migration occurred earlier than previously thought, but until our discovery at Misliya, we could not explain it," Hershkovitz said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU