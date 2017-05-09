Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes Japan, no Tsunami warning issued

A 6.4-magnitude struck off the coast of island in on Tuesday, the weather agency here said, although no warning has been issued.

According to the Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake struck at 10.54 a.m. at a latitude of 25.2 degrees north and longitude of 126.5 degrees east in the southernmost prefecture of

The quake originated at a depth of 10 km, the agency said.

The temblor registered three on Japan's seismic scale which peaks at seven in areas in and around island, and also logged two on the scale in areas including Tarama and Ishigaki.

The weather agency said, "Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions, this has caused no damage to "

No accidents or injury have been reported so far.