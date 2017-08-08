Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes central China, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READ5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China's Yangbi County Quake of 7.1-magnitude jolts Philippines; no immediate casualties reported China landslide: At least 15 confirmed dead, over 118 still missing Earthquake: 7.7 magnitude quake hits Russia, tsunami threat ruled out Earthquake: Tremors felt in northeastern states; no damage reporter
-
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake tonight rattled Jiuzhaigou County in China's southwestern Sichuan Province, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.
Citing a statement issued by the center, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the quake occurred around 9.19 PM (local time) and struck at a depth of 20-km.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU