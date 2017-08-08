TRENDING ON BS
US govt bans official use of the phrase 'climate change'
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes central China, no casualties reported

The earthquake jolted China's southwestern Sichuan Province

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake tonight rattled Jiuzhaigou County in China's southwestern Sichuan Province, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.


Citing a statement issued by the center, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the quake occurred around 9.19 PM (local time) and struck at a depth of 20-km.

