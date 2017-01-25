TRENDING ON BS
Trump vows to stop China from taking south sea islands
Easier rules will bring back manufacturing 'bigly': Trump tells auto CEOS

Remarks reflect sweeteners Trump will try to use to get US automakers building new factories at home

US President Donald Trump told the chief executives of the three biggest automakers in the country that he’ll cut taxes and reduce environmental regulations to restore the nation’s manufacturing sector.

“We’re bringing manufacturing back to the US bigly, we’re reducing taxes very substantially, and we’re reducing unnecessary regulations,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The remarks reflect the sweeteners Trump will try to use to get the US automakers building new factories at home. The last vehicle assembly plant GM, Ford or Fiat Chrysler opened on home turf was in 2006, around the time the companies began to shuttering facilities across the country. Those restructurings fell short of keeping GM and Fiat Chrysler’s predecessors out of government-backed bankruptcies. “I am, to a large extent, an environmentalist,” Trump told GM’s Mary Barra, Ford’s Mark Fields and Fiat Chrysler’s Sergio Marchionne. 

