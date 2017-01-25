Easier rules will bring back manufacturing 'bigly': Trump tells auto CEOS

US President Donald told the chief executives of the three biggest automakers in the country that he’ll cut taxes and reduce environmental regulations to restore the nation’s sector.

“We’re bringing back to the US bigly, we’re reducing taxes very substantially, and we’re reducing unnecessary regulations,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The remarks reflect the sweeteners will try to use to get the US automakers building new at home. The last vehicle assembly plant GM, Ford or Fiat Chrysler opened on home turf was in 2006, around the time the companies began to shuttering facilities across the country. Those restructurings fell short of keeping GM and Fiat Chrysler’s predecessors out of government-backed bankruptcies. “I am, to a large extent, an environmentalist,” told GM’s Mary Barra, Ford’s Mark Fields and Fiat Chrysler’s Sergio Marchionne.