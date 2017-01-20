Edward Snowden can stay till 2020, says Russian foreign ministry

Russian authorities have extended intelligence Edward Snowden's Russian residency permit by three years, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Snowden's residence permit has been extended "until 2020," ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told AFP.

She had previously indicated on Facebook that Snowden's permit had been extended by two years, using a phrase that can be ambiguous in Russian.

Snowden's Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena confirmed to RIA Novosti state news agency that the Russian immigration service in early January extended Snowden's permit by three years, while he has already spent more than three years in the country.

Kucherena added that if Snowden ends up staying in for five years, he will be able to apply for Russian citizenship.

"This will be legally possible in the near future," Kucherena said.

The former National Security Agency contractor shook the intelligence establishment to its core in 2013 with a series of devastating leaks on mass surveillance in the and around the world.

The announcement came as outgoing President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of army private Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for handing classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Snowden was not on Obama's list of commutations or pardons.

Snowden has been living in exile in since the summer of 2013, ending up in the country after spending weeks in the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

He was initially granted permission to stay in for one year amid the rapid deterioration in Moscow's relations with Washington.

Kucherena said Snowden "has quite an active life, he travels and visits the provinces, he works."

Snowden has not made any public appearances in since his arrival although he has given interviews in secret locations.

The revelations from the documents he leaked sparked a massive row over the data sweep conducted by the domestically and in allied nations, including of their leaders.

Snowden welcomed the action on Manning's sentence, writing on Twitter: "Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama.