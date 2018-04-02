Egypt elections 2018: Sisi re-elected as president with 97% votes

Egyptian Abdel Fattah al- was reelected for a second term in a landslide victory, garnering 97.08 per cent of votes, the (NEA) announced on Monday.

was widely expected to win since his rival, Mousa Mostafa Mousa, previously offered his support to and barely campaigned in the run-up to the election, news agency reported.

NEA announced in a press conference that participation among Egypt's nearly 60 million eligible voters, both in the country and abroad, reached 41.05 per cent (24,254,152 voters), compared to the 47.45 per cent in the 2014 election, in which came to power for the first time.

received 21,835,387 votes to Mousa's 656,534.

The election was held under tight security on March 26-28 at over 13,700 polling stations, and was supervised by nine Arab and organisations and 50 local civil organisations, as well as the and the

The NEA previously decided that eligible Egyptian citizens who abstained from voting in the would be fined 500 Egyptian pounds (about $28).