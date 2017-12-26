Egypt hangs 15 over attacks on security forces in Sinai

Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 15 prisoners convicted of attacks on forces in the restive Peninsula, police officials said.



The men were hanged in two jails where they had been held since military courts sentenced them for the attacks in the Sinai, where jihadists are waging an insurgency, the officials said.



It was the largest mass execution carried out in the North African country since six convicted jihadists were hanged in 2015.The hangings come a week after the Islamic State group attacked a helicopter with an anti-tank missile at a North airport as the country's defence and interior ministers were visiting.The ministers were unhurt in the attack but an to the was killed along with a pilot.IS's affiliate has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks in the and also targeted civilians in the mainland.Egyptian courts have sentenced hundreds to death over unrest since the in 2013.But most defendants have appealed and won retrials.