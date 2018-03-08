Eleven countries, but not US, expected to sign landmark TPP deal in Chile

-
ALSO READTrump does a u-turn at Davos, says may be 'open' to TPP trade deal Final version of Trans-Pacific trade deal out, rules pushed by US on ice Trade deal that Trump quit gets new lease of life Echoing Trump, Asia-Pacific leaders say will fight 'unfair trade practices' TPP trade talks reach critical point at APEC
-
S. manufacturing and employment. He argues that the 1994 accord has caused the migration of jobs and factories southward to lower-cost Mexico.The revised agreement, to be signed at 3 p.m. (1800 GMT) Thursday, eliminates some requirements of the original TPP demanded by U. S. negotiators. Those include rules ramping up intellectual property protection of pharmaceuticals, which governments and activists of other member nations worried would raise the costs of medicine. The final version of the agreement was released in New Zealand on Feb. 21. In January, Trump told the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that it was possible Washington might return to the pact if it got a better deal. However, New Zealand's trade minister said that was unlikely in the near term, while Japan has said altering the agreement now would be very difficult. The 11 member countries are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU